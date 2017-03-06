Boy, 15, locked up for Cumbernauld sex attacks on girls

A 15-year-old boy who raped a teenage girl while on bail for another sex attack has been detained for five years.

The youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had carried out the sex attack on a 13-year-old in December 2015.

While on bail for that offence, he raped the 15-year-old in September 2016.

The boy had denied carrying out the offences which happened in Cumbernauld.

At the High Court in Glasgow, Lord Kinclaven told him he had been found guilty of serious charges and that there was no alternative but to lock him up.

The judge also ordered the teenager to be monitored for two years after his release and said he would be added to the sex offenders register.

A trial in Edinburgh had heard how he had messaged one of his victims after the attack to admit: "I have raped you and I can't live with that."

Frances Connor, defending, said the boy was "not stupid" and "can do much better".

She added: "He is intelligent enough to turn things around."