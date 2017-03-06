Glasgow & West Scotland

Glasgow fire: Your pictures of Govan scrapyard blaze

View of Glasgow scrapyard fire Image copyright Richard Young

Photographers across the west of Scotland captured dramatic pictures of the Glasgow scrapyard blaze.

The giant plume of smoke could be seen rising above the city on Sunday evening from 40 miles away.

Hundreds of images were shared on social media and submitted to the BBC website as the good weather offered incredible views of the cloud at sunset.

The smoke dispersed as fire crews worked through the night to battle the blaze at Japanese Autoparts. It was extinguished on Monday morning.

View of Glasgow scrapyard fire Image copyright Andy (via Twitter)
View of Glasgow scrapyard fire Image copyright Colin McGeogh
View of Glasgow scrapyard fire Image copyright Graham Watson
View of Glasgow scrapyard fire Image copyright Emily Munro
View of Glasgow scrapyard fire Image copyright Alan Boyd
View of Glasgow scrapyard fire Image copyright Carol Tritchler
View of Glasgow scrapyard fire Image copyright Diana (via Twitter)
View of Glasgow scrapyard fire Image copyright Chris Kay
View of Glasgow scrapyard fire Image copyright David Shearer
View of Glasgow scrapyard fire Image copyright Euan Cosgrove
View of Glasgow scrapyard fire Image copyright Susan McGroarty
View of Glasgow scrapyard fire Image copyright Euan Duguid
View of Glasgow scrapyard fire Image copyright Caroline Howard
View of Glasgow scrapyard fire Image copyright Kirsty Craig
View of Glasgow scrapyard fire Image copyright Linda Lowe
View of Glasgow scrapyard fire Image copyright David Taggart
View of Glasgow scrapyard fire Image copyright Rizwana Ali
View of Glasgow scrapyard fire Image copyright Scott Gilbert
View of Glasgow scrapyard fire Image copyright David Hodge

All images submitted to BBC Scotland News via email or social media.

