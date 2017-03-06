Man arrested over 'attempted murder' in Greenock

A 42-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an alleged attempted murder in Greenock

Three men aged 20, 24 and 42 were injured following a disturbance in Nelson Street at about 00:50 on Sunday.

The 24-year-old man was taken to Inverclyde Royal Hospital with a head injury. His condition has been described as serious.

Police inquiries are continuing and a full report is to be sent to the procurator fiscal.