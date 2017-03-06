Fire crews still tackling scrapyard blaze

Image copyright Rebekah Swan

Firefighters are still tackling a blaze that broke out at a Glasgow scrapyard on Sunday.

Helen Street in Govan was closed due to the fire at Japanese Autoparts, near Ibrox Stadium, which had broken out at 16:30.

About 20 firefighters were at the scene at 06:00, with 50 firefighters in attendance at the peak of the blaze.

Several businesses in the area were closed, and police have turned away people arriving for work.

About 3,000 local residents were without power until 21:50 on Sunday, while a nearby Scottish Power building was assessed for any damage.

Fire crews had pumped water from the River Clyde to the scene.

A large plume of smoke, which could be seen across the city, dispersed over night.

By 08:30, several fire engines and police cars had left the scene.

