Man drove mobility scooter on M74 in Lanarkshire
- 6 March 2017
- From the section Glasgow & West Scotland
An elderly man was pulled over by police for driving his mobility scooter on a busy motorway.
Officers stopped the 92-year-old man close to junction six on the M74 near Motherwell and Hamilton in Lanarkshire on Saturday afternoon.
The pensioner was pulled over after a police car signalled him to stop near Strathclyde Park at about 14:25.
Police were alerted after reports from concerned members of the public. The man was taken home.