Man drove mobility scooter on M74 in Lanarkshire

An elderly man was pulled over by police for driving his mobility scooter on a busy motorway.

Officers stopped the 92-year-old man close to junction six on the M74 near Motherwell and Hamilton in Lanarkshire on Saturday afternoon.

The pensioner was pulled over after a police car signalled him to stop near Strathclyde Park at about 14:25.

Police were alerted after reports from concerned members of the public. The man was taken home.