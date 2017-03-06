Glasgow & West Scotland

Man drove mobility scooter on M74 in Lanarkshire

Police stopping man on M74 Image copyright James Feeney

An elderly man was pulled over by police for driving his mobility scooter on a busy motorway.

Officers stopped the 92-year-old man close to junction six on the M74 near Motherwell and Hamilton in Lanarkshire on Saturday afternoon.

The pensioner was pulled over after a police car signalled him to stop near Strathclyde Park at about 14:25.

Police were alerted after reports from concerned members of the public. The man was taken home.