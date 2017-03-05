Large fire breaks out at scrapyard in Govan

Image copyright Ann McNeill

More than 20 firefighters have been tackling a large blaze at a scrapyard in Glasgow.

Four appliances and an aerial rescue pump have been mobilised to Helen Street in Govan, where the fire broke out on Sunday afternoon.

A big plume of smoke could be seen from several miles away, and explosions could be heard from the vicinity.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said "large quantities of tyres and a number of vehicles" were affected.

Media caption The flames could be seen from several miles away