Man, 24, found injured on East Kilbride street dies
- 5 March 2017
- From the section Glasgow & West Scotland
Police are investigating the death of a 24-year-old man found injured on a street in South Lanarkshire.
The man was discovered at about 02:20 on Sunday in Lochranza Drive near to Lindsayfield Road, East Kilbride.
Paramedics were called to the scene but he died a short time later.
Police said the death was being treated as unexplained and a post mortem examination would be carried out in due course.