Man, 24, found injured on East Kilbride street dies

Police are investigating the death of a 24-year-old man found injured on a street in South Lanarkshire.

The man was discovered at about 02:20 on Sunday in Lochranza Drive near to Lindsayfield Road, East Kilbride.

Paramedics were called to the scene but he died a short time later.

Police said the death was being treated as unexplained and a post mortem examination would be carried out in due course.