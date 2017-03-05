Police appeal over Greenock murder attempt

Police are treating an attack on a 24-year-old man in Greenock as attempted murder.

The man was taken to Inverclyde Royal Hospital with a head injury following a disturbance in Nelson Street at about 00:50.

His condition has been described as serious.

Two other men were also taken to hospital. A 20-year-old is being treated for face and arm injuries and a 42-year-old for a head injury.

Their conditions have been described as stable.

Det Sgt Alex Allardyce, of Police Scotland, said: "At this time, extensive inquiries are ongoing to establish more details on the circumstances surrounding the disturbance.

"Officers are following a number of lines of inquiry and I would urge any witnesses, or anyone with information that may assist the police investigation to contact Greenock Police Office through 101."