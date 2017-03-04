Man, 80, struck by car in Glasgow dies from injuries

Image copyright Google Image caption The incident took place in Berryknowes Road, Cardonald, on Tuesday

An 80-year-old man who was hit by a car in Glasgow on Tuesday has died in hospital.

Andrew Hislop, from Cardonald, was seriously injured during the incident, which involved a red Fiat 500 on Berryknowes Road in Cardonald.

He died in the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital on Friday.

Police have appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, which happened at about 10:30, to come forward.