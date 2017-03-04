Woman arrested over Glasgow street robbery

Image copyright Google Image caption The 23-year-old victim was attacked in Queen Margaret Drive in Glasgow

A woman has been arrested in connection with an attack and street robbery on another woman in Glasgow.

Police said the 34-year-old woman was arrested over an assault on a 23-year-old woman on 2 January in the city's Queen Margaret Drive.

Officers said the woman had been reported to the procurator fiscal after the victim's handbag was allegedly taken.

She is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court at a later date.