Warrant issued for Scotland footballer Snodgrass over baby in car

A warrant has been issued for Scotland international footballer Robert Snodgrass after he failed to turn up for his court trial.

The West Ham striker is charged with driving a car while a baby was being held by a passenger.

Snodgrass, 29, is alleged to have driven on Duke Street, Glasgow, on 17 April with too many people to fit a baby seat in.

The baby is alleged to have been in the arms for a rear seat passenger.

Snodgrass, originally from Glasgow, was not at the city's Justice of the Peace Court when the case called.

Defence lawyer Martin Black told the court "he didn't think he had to be" when asked why his client was not present.

The Crown requested a warrant which was granted by JP Eunice Paton.