Author Peter Logan guilty of raping woman and daughter

An author has been convicted of raping a woman and her daughter.

Peter Logan, 45, from Glasgow, committed the rapes over 18 years at addresses in Glasgow and Carnoustie.

The High Court in Glasgow heard that Logan was finally brought to justice after the daughter told her mother that Logan had raped her when she was aged between 15 and 18.

The mother, who cannot be named for legal reasons, confronted Logan and then both women went to the police.

In court, the woman, who is now in her 40s, told prosecutor Shanti McGuire that Logan repeatedly raped her between 1993 and 2010.

She said he would also physically abuse her by slapping her on the face and head, seizing her by the arms and body and dragging her by the hair and threatening to kill her and repeatedly throwing her to the ground.

She told the court he called her names like "Neanderthal" and "monkey".

The woman added: "I told him I was going to phone the police, but he told me nobody would believe me because I was a degenerate."

'Bites to body'

She told the court how on one occasion Logan grabbed her by the throat and compressed it while lifting her off the ground.

Her daughter was raped by Logan on various occasions between 2010 and 2014 at addresses in Glasgow and Carnoustie.

She said: "I pretended to be asleep. I had no idea what else to do."

He also assaulted her by seizing her by the throat, making indecent remarks to her, slapping her on the face and head and biting her on the body.

The court heard that he told both his rape victims: "It'll be over in a minute."

Logan claimed the women were liars and denied all the charges against him.

Defence counsel Jennifer Bain said: "He is a published author and suffers from agoraphobia which was diagnosed by early 1990s."

Judge Lord Kinclaven warned Logan that he is facing a jail term.

Deferring sentence for background reports, he said: "A custodial sentence is now inevitable and you will be remanded in custody."