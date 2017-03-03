Head teacher injured in primary school attack

Image copyright Google Image caption Jannette Black was injured at Springhill and Auchenback Primary School on Wednesday

A primary school head teacher has been treated in hospital after an attack by a pupil.

Jannette Black, head of Springhill and Auchenback Primary School in Barrhead, East Renfrewshire, was treated at a minor injuries unit on Wednesday.

East Renfrewshire Council confirmed that the incident had taken place and said an investigation into the circumstances was ongoing.

Police Scotland said the incident had not been reported to them.

'Zero tolerance'

A council spokesman said: "We can confirm that an incident took place at the school [on Wednesday].

"No serious injuries were sustained and the member of staff involved did not require hospital treatment, however, did attend a local minor injuries unit as a precaution.

"Incidents of this nature are extremely rare in our schools and we have a zero tolerance approach to violence at work."

The local authority rejected claims that the incident was the latest one linking the school with anti-social behaviour or a lack of action by the council's education department.

A statement said: "Any incident relating to violence which is reported to us is investigated thoroughly and the appropriate action taken.

"We do not accept the claims that have been made about the management of either our schools or the education department.

"In fact, a recent Education Scotland report on this school highlights a number of areas of improvement which have been achieved under the current management."