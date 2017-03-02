School launches American-style diner

Image copyright The Big Partnership

A 1950s American-style diner has been built at a Glasgow school.

It is hoped the retro design and "value for money" menu will persuade pupils at Holyrood Secondary to remain on school grounds and avoid local fast food outlets.

The menu, featuring BBQ chicken, quesadillas and burritos, conforms to Scottish government nutrition guidance.

Glasgow City Council said it would continue to look at innovative ways to encourage pupils to eat more healthily.

The 50-seat outlet, featuring a vintage exterior, black and white tiled floor, red faux leather booth seating, was installed by catering services provider Cordia.

Pupils will be able to dine in over lunch or purchase food through an external service window.

Image copyright The Big Partnership

Image copyright The Big Partnership

Image copyright The Big Partnership

Cordia's Julia McCreadie said: "This is probably one of the most ambitious catering projects we've undertaken but the end result is fantastic.

"We're really pleased with how it looks and feels, but most importantly, it fulfils our overall objectives of encouraging young people to eat healthy during the day and avoid fast food."

The council's children and young people spokeswoman Liz Cameron said: "We know that there will always be a bit of a battle for pupils to be enticed to the local fast food outlet at lunchtime.

"By providing a unique and alternative space to have lunch is hopefully an attractive prospect for Holyrood young people."

The school will also use the diner as a meeting place for clubs and societies.