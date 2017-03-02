Ardgowan whisky distillery plans approved

Image copyright Ardgowan Distillery

Plans have been approved for a £12m project to build a whisky distillery and visitor centre on the 600-year-old Ardgowan Estate near Inverkip.

The plans, for the site of a sawmill on the A78 near the A770 junction, were announced by Ardgowan Distillery Company last year.

Inverclyde Council has now given planning approval for the scheme.

The company said there was potential for new jobs during construction and once it opened in 2019.

Sir Ludovic Shaw-Stewart, the 12th baronet and owner of the estate, said the history of his family at Ardgowan stretched back over 600 years.

Image copyright Ardgowan Distillery Image caption The distillery is to be built on the site of a former sawmill

"King Robert the Bruce fought here prior to Bannockburn and his descendent King Robert III granted the estate lands to my ancestor Sir John Stewart in 1404," he said.

"The Ardgowan Distillery will be a fantastic new chapter in the history of this area."

The facility will resurrect the name of the Ardgowan Distillery, which was founded in 1896 and located in Baker Street, Greenock.