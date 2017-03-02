'Brazen' Glasgow cafe vandalism prompts police appeal

Image copyright Google

Police have appealed for witnesses after a Glasgow cafe was vandalised in front of rush-hour traffic.

A man broke in to Cube Café on Garscube Road when it was closed at about 17:00 on Tuesday.

It is alleged he smashed the external CCTV system, forced open the shutter then damaged the inside of the cafe.

He was described as being white, of medium build, between 5ft 6in and 5ft 8in tall and in his mid 40s and wearing light-coloured jeans and a blue jacket.

Nothing was reported to have been stolen.

Det Con Fiona Fraser said: "This was a brazen incident of vandalism which occurred on Garscube Road as people were travelling home from work.

"Many passing motorists may well have seen or heard the disturbance as they travelled towards Maryhill or down towards Cowcaddens during that busy period.

"If you witnessed this disturbance, or saw a man matching this description running away from the area, please contact officers with any information you may have."