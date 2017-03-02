CCTV released over 'violent' Glasgow street robbery

Image copyright Police Scotland

Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to in connection with a "violent" robbery in a Glasgow street.

A 23-year-old woman was assaulted and robbed of her handbag in Queen Margaret Drive at 23:15 on Monday 2 January.

Police Scotland said the man shown in the images might be able to help them with their inquiries.

He was white, 20 to 30 years old, 5ft 7in to 5ft 9in tall, with short hair, shaved at the back and sides.

PC Jacqueline Harris said: "A violent incident like this within Glasgow cannot be tolerated and we seek the assistance of the public in tracking down those responsible."

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the police.