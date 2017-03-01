Men linked to murdered Euan Johnston jailed over drugs

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Euan Johnston died in hospital after being shot in his car

Two drug dealers associated with murdered Glasgow man Euan Johnston have been jailed for their roles in a £600,000 heroin trade.

Brian McMahon, who was with Mr Johnston when he was shot, was sentenced to three years and three months.

DNA from McMahon, 30, was found on a bag of drugs worth £17,600 recovered from a car in Glasgow in March 2014.

Gary Bradburn, 39, was sentenced to five years and three months for running a drugs factory in his home.

Police found items used to bulk-out and package drugs, as well as two bags of heroin with purity of 45% and 49% with an estimated total street value of £640,000.

McMahon and Bradburn admitted heroin dealing. Their former co-accused, Mr Johnston, died before he could be brought to justice, the High Court at Livingston heard.

Mr Johnston, 26, was shot while sitting in a black Audi RS4 in Shields Road, Glasgow, last November.

Drugs empire

The drugs case is the latest linked to Roy Dunstance, who is serving 11 years for running a £9m drug and gun empire from Spain.

An earlier hearing was told McMahon was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder after witnessing the murder of Mr Johnston.

McMahon's defence advocate David Nicolson said his client had played a "limited role" by dropping off one bag containing drugs of "limited value".

He described factors which pointed to him "being at the very bottom end of the spectrum" of the drugs trade.

Tony Lenehan, defending Bradburn, said his client had got into debt and he had been "vulnerable to the sort of offer that was made and accepted".

He said: "It is he who was preyed upon to shoulder the eventual blame simply so people like Mr Johnstone would not.

"The value of the drugs here would be of direct relevance to Mr Johnston, who would profit from the sale.

"Mr Bradburn would be the one exposed at risk of exposure using his property. But he knew what he was getting involved in."

Passing sentence, judge Lord Clark said he accepted that both accused had been operating at the lower-end of the drug-dealing scale.

However, he said the offences were aggravated by being connected to serious and organised crime.