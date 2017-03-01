Man, 80, critical after being hit by car in Glasgow

Image copyright Google Image caption The man was struck as he crossed Berryknowes Road

An 80-year-old man is in a critical condition after being hit by a car in Glasgow.

Police are investigating if the pensioner walked in front of a bus before being struck by a red Fiat 500 on Berryknowes Road in Cardonald.

The incident happened near the road's junction with Berryknowes Avenue at about 10:30 on Tuesday.

The man suffered serious injuries and was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

The driver of the Fiat was uninjured.

Police said early reports suggested the man may have walked in front of a stationary bus at a bus stop just prior to being hit by the car.

Officers said inquiries so far had revealed there were several buses in the area about the time of the incident.

They have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

The road was closed for several hours as crash investigators examined the scene.