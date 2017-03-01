Missing teenager traced safe and well

A 16-year-old girl from North Ayrshire feared to have travelled to Birmingham to see someone she met online has been found safe and well.

Police had asked for help tracing Abbey Lewis, who had last been seen in her home town of Saltcoats late on Sunday.

They believed she may have travelled to Birmingham to meet someone she had been in contact with online.

Late on Monday officers said she had been traced, and thanked the public and media for their assistance.