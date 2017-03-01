Sir Tom to return to Glasgow for Bandstand concert

Sir Tom Jones will be playing at an open-air concert in Glasgow for the second year running, it has been announced.

The Welsh singer will perform at the Kelvingrove Bandstand in the city's west end on Saturday 5 August.

Also performing at Summer Nights at the Bandstand are Brian Wilson, Texas, Pixies and Hipsway, with tickets selling out within hours.

Tom Jones tickets will be on sale from 09:00 on Friday.

Image caption Sir Tom Jones performed last year at Glasgow Bandstand

Sir Tom said: "It'll be a real pleasure to get back on stage at the wonderful Summer Nights at the Bandstand, it's a truly unique venue and the Glasgow crowds are one of the best in the world."

Mark Mackie, director of Regular Music, said: "We are delighted to announce the return to the Bandstand of the legend that is Sir Tom Jones.

"Sir Tom is one of the greatest stage performers that the world has ever seen and now we have another chance to see him 'up close' in this historic amphitheatre on the banks of the River Kelvin."

Other acts playing include KT Tunstall, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Seasick Steve, Arab Strap and Nick Lowe, Paul Carrack and Andy Fairweather Lowe.