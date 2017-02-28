Driving ban footballer Islam Feruz fined £3,000

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Islam Feruz is currently on loan at Swindon Town from Chelsea

Former Celtic and Hibs footballer Islam Feruz has been fined £3,000 after driving an £80,000 Porsche while disqualified.

The 21-year-old appeared at Glasgow's Justice of the Peace Court to be sentenced for the driving offences he admitted last month.

He also pled guilty to driving in Nelson Street, Glasgow, without any insurance on 9 September, 2015.

His not guilty plea to telling police he was someone else was accepted.

Prosecutors had claimed the former child refugee attempted to pervert the course of justice by telling police he was called Saeed Cabadella.

Feruz - who is currently on loan at Swindon Town from Chelsea - was due to go on trial last year but failed to appear as he was training in Tanzania.

Sheriff Mary McCrory gave Feruz 28 days to pay the fine and disqualified him from driving for a further 18 months.

Borrowed car

The court heard that police on patrol at about 00:10 checked the car and discovered it had no insurance.

The police national computer revealed that Feruz was banned and was not due to have his licence returned until February 2016, after sitting the extended driving test.

Defence lawyer Bobby McCormack said: "His position is he had borrowed the car to drive the relatively short distance."

He added that Feruz had been in a club beforehand and someone there phoned the police, who then stopped him outside the club and asked for his details.

Somalian-born Feruz was tipped as a future star after joining Celtic aged 10.

The Parkhead club had successfully campaigned for him and his relatives to avoid deportation from Scotland.

But, after six years, Feruz left for Chelsea - and later reportedly downplayed Celtic's role in the deportation case.