Man jailed for 10 years over Glasgow murder attempt

Image copyright Google Image caption The High Court in Livingston heard that King was assessed as being at "maximum risk" of re-offending or causing harm to the public

A man has been jailed for 10 years for the attempted murder of a father who had asked him to keep the noise down in a common close of his flat.

Mark King, 21, earlier admitted stabbing 37-year-old Steven Downes in the Dennistoun area of Glasgow at 01:30 on 17 January 2015.

He was told he would also be supervised for three years after his release.

King is already serving four-and-a-half years for another stabbing carried out in July 2015 while he was on bail.

For that offence he was also ordered to be supervised in the community for two years following his release.

The court heard that in the January attack, Mr Downes had been stabbed in the back, face, arm and side and had suffered a punctured lung.

Judge Lord Clark highlighted the "pattern of knife-carrying" King was developing and told him a substantial prison term was the only appropriate sentence.

King was assessed as being at "maximum risk" of re-offending or causing harm to the public.

Punctured lung

During his evidence, Mr Downes said he had asked King and his friends in the close to keep the noise down because his children were sleeping.

King, who was armed with a knife, ran up the stairs towards him.

Mr Downes said: "I think I got stabbed when I got dragged out of my house with my jumper over my head.

"A group were kicking my door open and bottles were getting flung.

"I blacked out and ended up in the Western Infirmary suffering from a punctured lung."

Passing sentence at the High Court in Livingston, Lord Clark told King he had been convicted of assaulting Mr Downes to his severe injury to the danger of his life and of attempting to murder him.

"You tried to force entry to Steven Downes' flat. The door was kicked open and Steven Downes was dragged out of the flat and struck on the head and stabbed," he said.

"He had a stab wound to his back, stab wounds to his face and arm and a stab wound to the left side resulting in a collapsed lung and bleeding into his chest cavity.

"The injury to his left arm required to be stapled, the injury to his back was life-threatening and other injuries have resulted in permanent scarring."

Increased risk

He added: "Your repeated involvement in offences involving knives is a very serious matter.

"The report notes you are beginning to develop a pattern of knife-carrying which is assessed as representing an increased risk to local communities.

"I see no alternative to a substantial custodial sentence."

He warned King that any breach of the licence conditions could see him taken back to prison to serve the remainder of his sentence.

Matt Jackson, defending, revealed his client had been convicted of assault to severe injury and danger of life, along with other offences, and was on High Court bail when he committed the crimes.

Mr Jackson said King had been "a young lad with terrific prospects" before he turned to offending while out of work.

"Every once in a while in one's professional career one encounters an individual [whom] its baffling to understand how he's involved in and is convicted of these very serious offences.