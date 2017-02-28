Detectives revisit scene of Elderslie footpath rape

Detectives have revisited the scene of a rape in Renfrewshire and spoken to 70 people as they renewed their appeal for information.

A 27-year-old woman was attacked by a man on a path near Wallace Primary School, Elderslie, at about 20:00 on Monday 20 February.

She had been walking on the pathway between Byres Road and Glenmalloch Place when she was attacked.

She was struck by the man, causing her to fall over, and was then raped.

The suspect was white, aged between 35 and 50, with dark hair, receding on top, and of medium to stocky build He was clean shaven and wearing dark trousers and a light T-shirt.

Discarded clothes

Police last week revealed that the woman's trousers were missing and urged the public to check gardens and bins for any discarded clothes.

Det Insp Louise Harvie, of Police Scotland, said: "Officers have continued carrying out extensive inquiries in the local area, including door-to-door inquiries. We are continuing to collate and review CCTV footage to see if further information can be obtained.

"Last night, officers revisited the scene of the incident. Over 70 people took the time to speak with officers and we are grateful for their assistance. Officers will assess all information received to determine if it can assist with the ongoing investigation.

"We would continue to ask local residents in that area to check their gardens and bins for any item of discarded clothing which they do not recognise as belonging to them.

"We will trace the man responsible and we continue to appeal to anyone with information to contact us. Anyone with information that may assist, no matter how insignificant it may seem, should contact Renfrew Police Office through 101."