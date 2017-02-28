Online meeting connection to missing Saltcoats girl

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Abbey Lewis was last seen heading towards Saltcoats railway station

A missing 16-year-old girl from North Ayrshire is believed to have travelled to Birmingham to meet someone she was in contact with online.

Police are trying to trace Abbey Lewis, from Saltcoats, was last seen at about 23:15 on Sunday in the town's Dockhead Street.

She was heading in the direction of Saltcoats railway station.

She is described as being 5ft tall, of slim build with collar-length, dyed blonde hair, and was wearing glasses.

She was also wearing a black padded jacket, blue jeans and white Adidas trainers. She had a black backpack and was carrying a grey holdall.

Sgt Ryan Paterson, from Police Scotland, said: "Inquiries carried out so far have shown that there is a possibility that she is heading to the Birmingham area to meet someone she has met online and we are liaising with our colleagues at British Transport Police to check trains, and linking in with other police forces to gather any addition information that could help us trace Abbey.

"I would urge anyone who has seen Abbey, or who has any information on her whereabouts to contact Irvine Police Office through 101."