Man charged with murder in Possilpark street

Image caption Steven Russell died in hospital after being found seriously injured

A man has been charged with the murder of a 20-year-old man in a Glasgow street.

Robert Leathem is accused of killing Steven Russell, who died after being found seriously injured in Bardowie Street, Possilpark, on 10 February.

The 31-year-old, from Glasgow, also faces an assault charge.

He made no plea at Glasgow Sheriff Court and was remanded in custody. He is due to appear next week for a full committal hearing.