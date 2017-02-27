Murder accused admits killing man in street

A 20-year-old man is to stand trial charged with the murder of a man in a street attack.

Stephen Kane is alleged to have struck Lee Monaghan, 23, on the body with a knife or knives in Greenock, Inverclyde, on 24 August last year.

At the High Court in Glasgow, his QC Donald Findlay entered a guilty plea on his behalf to the reduced charge of culpable homicide.

However, he will stand trial for murder after the prosecutor rejected the plea.

Mr Kane also faces two allegations of behaving in a threatening and abusive manner.

He is further accused of attempting to pervert the course of justice in Greenock Cemetery by giving police a false name.

Judge Lady Scott set a trial due to begin on 19 June in Livingston.