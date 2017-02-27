Glasgow & West Scotland

In pictures: Glasgow Window Wanderland

Window Wanderland, Glasgow Image copyright Martin Patton

Residents of a neighbourhood in the southside of Glasgow transformed their front windows for an evening arts trail.

The event on Saturday 25 February saw hundreds of people wandering around Strathbungo to enjoy the home-made window displays in many of the homes.

Window Wanderland was devised by a rtist Lucy Reeves, who ran her first event in Bristol in 2015.

The event in Glasgow was organised by Strathbungo resident Sarah Reid.

Window Wanderland, Glasgow Image copyright Alicia Macrae
Window Wanderland, Glasgow Image copyright Alicia Macrae
Media captionSome residents projected moving images onto their windows
Wind Image copyright Marin Patton
Window Wanderland, Glasgow Image copyright Martin Patton
Window Wanderland, Glasgow Image copyright Eleanor Duncan
Window Wanderland, Glasgow Image copyright Martin Patton
Window Wanderland, Glasgow Image copyright Martin Patton
Window Wanderland, Glasgow Image copyright Martin Patton
Window Wanderland, Glasgow Image copyright Martin Patton
Image caption Hundreds of people turned out for the event in Strathbungo
Window Wanderland, Glasgow Image copyright Martin Patton
Image caption A band played to people in the street
Window Wanderland, Glasgow Image copyright Martin patton
Window Wanderland, Glasgow Image copyright Martin Patton
Window Wanderland, Glasgow Image copyright Martin Patton
Window Wanderland, Glasgow Image copyright Sarah Reid
Window Wanderland, Glasgow Image copyright Sarah Reid
Window Wanderland, Glasgow Image copyright Sarah Reid

All pictures are copyrighted.

