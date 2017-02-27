In pictures: Glasgow Window Wanderland
- From the section Glasgow & West Scotland
Residents of a neighbourhood in the southside of Glasgow transformed their front windows for an evening arts trail.
The event on Saturday 25 February saw hundreds of people wandering around Strathbungo to enjoy the home-made window displays in many of the homes.
Window Wanderland was devised by a rtist Lucy Reeves, who ran her first event in Bristol in 2015.
The event in Glasgow was organised by Strathbungo resident Sarah Reid.
