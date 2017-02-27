Murder probe into death of Steven Quail in Johnstone

The death of a man at his home in Renfrewshire is being treated as murder following a post-mortem examination.

The body of 42-year-old Steven Quail was discovered at the property in Greenend Avenue, Johnstone, at about 10:45 on Saturday.

Police Scotland said Mr Quail had suffered "significant" injuries.

Detectives believe there was a disturbance after someone came to his door in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Image copyright Stephen Gibson

Det Insp Mark Henderson, who is leading the murder inquiry, said: "Mr Quail was found with significant injuries and as such extensive police enquiries are ongoing to establish how he came about these injuries and trace the person or persons responsible.

"We believe that there was a disturbance at the house around 00:50 hrs on Saturday 25 February when a person or persons came to the door and I appeal to anyone who may have heard anything at this time or anyone who saw anyone hanging around Greenend Avenue to contact police immediately.

"I understand that crimes of this nature can cause concern in the local community and I would like to reassure local residents that additional officers will be on patrol in the area and anyone with any concerns or information can speak to these officers."

Mr Quail's relatives have been informed of his death and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.