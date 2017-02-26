Merrylee Primary closed to older pupils as 12 staff members off sick

Image copyright Google

A Glasgow primary school has been forced to close to older pupils on Monday due to widespread sickness among teachers.

Pupils from P4 to P7 at Merrylee Primary in Newlands have been told to stay at home because 12 members of staff are unwell.

The city council said it was drafting in education department staff to assist at the school.

They hoped to have the primary open as normal on Tuesday.

Parents were notified on Sunday via text message and on social media.

Glasgow City Council said 12 staff were ill with sickness and diarrhoea.

A spokesman added: "Senior staff will be drafted in from the education department to help run the school for primaries one to three tomorrow.

"Apologies for this unavoidable inconvenience, however, please make alternative childcare arrangements tomorrow if your child is in P4-P7 at the school. Notice has also been given via the school's text messaging network and social media.

"We hope to reopen the school to all pupils on Tuesday."

The director of education at Glasgow City Council, Maureen McKenna, tweeted: "Apologies to all parents @MerryleePS we will have senior managers at the school first thing to assist. We will confirm Tuesday opening tmrw."

A post on Merrylee Primary School's twitter feed said the head teacher was also unwell.

A spokesman for NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said they were offering advice and support to the school.