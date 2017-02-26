Man found dead at house in Johnstone had 'significant injuries'

Image copyright Buchanan Photos Image caption Police were called to the property in Greenend Avenue on Saturday morning

A man found dead in a house in Johnstone in Renfrewshire had "significant injuries", police have said.

Officers discovered the 42-year-old's body at the property in Greenend Avenue at about 10:45 on Saturday.

Detectives were treating the death as suspicious and said they believed there was a disturbance at the house at about 00:05, when someone came to the door.

They have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

A post-mortem examination was due to take place later today to establish the exact cause of death.

Det Insp Mark Henderson of Police Scotland's Major Investigation Team said: "The 42-year-old man was found with significant injuries and as such extensive police enquiries are ongoing to establish how he came about these injuries.

"We believe that there was a disturbance at the house around 0050 hrs on Saturday 25 February when a person or persons came to the door and I appeal to anyone who may have heard anything at this time or anyone who saw anyone hanging around Greenend Avenue to contact police at Govan via telephone number 101."