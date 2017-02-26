Glasgow & West Scotland

Man found dead at house in Johnstone had 'significant injuries'

Police at scene Image copyright Buchanan Photos
Image caption Police were called to the property in Greenend Avenue on Saturday morning

A man found dead in a house in Johnstone in Renfrewshire had "significant injuries", police have said.

Officers discovered the 42-year-old's body at the property in Greenend Avenue at about 10:45 on Saturday.

Detectives were treating the death as suspicious and said they believed there was a disturbance at the house at about 00:05, when someone came to the door.

They have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

A post-mortem examination was due to take place later today to establish the exact cause of death.

Det Insp Mark Henderson of Police Scotland's Major Investigation Team said: "The 42-year-old man was found with significant injuries and as such extensive police enquiries are ongoing to establish how he came about these injuries.

"We believe that there was a disturbance at the house around 0050 hrs on Saturday 25 February when a person or persons came to the door and I appeal to anyone who may have heard anything at this time or anyone who saw anyone hanging around Greenend Avenue to contact police at Govan via telephone number 101."

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites