Man detained after knife incident at Irvine's Rivergate shopping centre

Image copyright Thomas Nugent Image caption Police received a report of a man carrying a knife at the Rivergate Centre in Irvine

A man has been detained by police in connection with a knife-related incident at a shopping centre.

Police were called to the Rivergate Centre in Irvine following reports that a man was carrying a knife.

A spokeswoman said: "About 14:05 police were called to a report of a man with a knife within a shopping centre in Irvine.

"Officers attended and a man has been detained in police custody in connection with the incident."