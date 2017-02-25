Man detained after knife incident at Irvine's Rivergate shopping centre
- 25 February 2017
A man has been detained by police in connection with a knife-related incident at a shopping centre.
Police were called to the Rivergate Centre in Irvine following reports that a man was carrying a knife.
A spokeswoman said: "About 14:05 police were called to a report of a man with a knife within a shopping centre in Irvine.
"Officers attended and a man has been detained in police custody in connection with the incident."