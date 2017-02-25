Elderly couple 'distressed' by break-in to Paisley home

An elderly couple have been left "very distressed" after a gang of men broke into their home.

Police said the men made off with a large sum of money.

The incident happened at house in Huntly Terrace, Paisley, at around 13:00 on Wednesday.

Det Con John Sharkey said: "This group of men broke into a house a stole a significant quantity of cash and the owners have been left very distressed by this incident."

He appealed for help from anyone who may have seen the men in the area.

They were aged between 20 and 30 and they were all wearing dark clothing.