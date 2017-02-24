Ski slope hosts Glasgow Film Festival screening

From the section

Image copyright Ingrid Muir Image caption The event at Snow Factor was a sell-out

An audience braved temperatures of -5C to watch a special screening at an indoor real snow ski slope as part of the Glasgow Film Festival.

John Carpenter's 1982 sci-fi horror The Thing was shown on an inflatable big screen at Snow Factor at Braehad.

The event, on Thursday, was a sell-out, complete with huskies and an ice bar.

The 13th annual festival runs until Sunday. It closes with the world premiere of Mad To Be Normal, starring David Tennant.

The festival features more than 310 separate events, showcasing 180 films from 38 countries.

Screenings and events have been taking place at film theatres across the city as well as at another pop-up cinema at the Barras.

Image copyright Ingrid Muir Image caption Audience members came prepared for the chilly conditions

Image copyright Ingrid Muir Image caption The film shown was John Carpenter's The Thing