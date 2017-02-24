Scotland's top footgolfer joins Ryder Cup-style contest
24 February 2017 Last updated at 18:16 GMT
Scotland's top-ranked footgolfer is preparing to represent the UK in the sport's first Ryder Cup-style tournament.
Gavin Craig took up the sport - a cross between football and golf - less than two years ago.
He has been chosen for a UK team that will compete against the Americans in a three-day contest in California in May.
Gavin explained to BBC Radio Scotland just what it takes to be a champion footgolfer.