Scots footgolfer takes on America
Scotland's top footgolfer joins Ryder Cup-style contest

24 February 2017 Last updated at 18:16 GMT

Scotland's top-ranked footgolfer is preparing to represent the UK in the sport's first Ryder Cup-style tournament.

Gavin Craig took up the sport - a cross between football and golf - less than two years ago.

He has been chosen for a UK team that will compete against the Americans in a three-day contest in California in May.

Gavin explained to BBC Radio Scotland just what it takes to be a champion footgolfer.