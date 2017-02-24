Doctor hurt during prisoner escape bid in Wishaw

Image copyright Ross Watson/Geograph Image caption The prisoner was being escorted to a routine appointent at Wishaw General Hospital

A doctor was injured when a prisoner tried to escape during a routine medical appointment at a hospital in North Lanarkshire.

The 31-year-old inmate from HMP Shotts was being escorted by G4S security staff when he tried to get away.

A doctor who tried to assist the security staff suffered minor injuries during the incident on Friday.

The Scottish Prison Service said an investigation had begun into what happened.

A spokesman said: "I can confirm there was an incident involving a prisoner from HMP Shotts at Wishaw General Hospital today.

"We will be working with Police Scotland in investigating the full circumstances of the incident."

A G4S spokesman said: "During a routine hospital appointment a prisoner attempted to evade custody but was immediately apprehended by G4S staff.

"The prompt actions of our officers averted a more serious incident and demonstrates the challenging situations our staff can face while carrying out their duties."