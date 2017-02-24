Pair accused of attempting to murder police officers

Two men are to face trial accused of attempting to murder two police officers by driving a car at them.

David McLean, 30, and Ryan Gilmour, 24, deny the charge, allegedly committed at Banner Drive in Glasgow on 23 October last year.

They have lodged court papers blaming another man for the crime.

The men are accused of reversing a Nissan Quashqai at PCs Deborah Lawson and Robert Fitzsimmons and repeatedly striking them.

The charge further states that the police officers were trapped behind the open driver's door and dragged backwards and knocked to the ground.

It is claimed that Mr McLean and Mr Gilmour then drove forwards at PC Lawson, who was lying injured in the road, causing her colleague PC Fitzsimmons to seize her and drag her out of the path of the car to avoid further injury.

Special defence

The men also deny later setting fire to the Quashqai at Lennox Gardens in the Scotstoun area of the city and attempting to defeat the course of justice by doing so.

It is also alleged that the car had false plates and had been reset by means of theft.

Mr Gilmour is also accused of driving while disqualified and having no insurance.

Both men are also alleged to have committed a breach of the peace in Banner Drive by brandishing bottles, shouting and swearing, attempting to force entry to a flat and pouring liquid through a letter box.

Mr McLean and Mr Gilmour deny all the charges against them and trial was set for June at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Both men have lodged special defences of incrimination.

The trial is expected to last for eight days.