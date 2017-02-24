Missing clothing appeal in Elderslie rape inquiry

Image caption Police remained at the scene while investigations were carried out

Detectives investigating the rape of a woman in Renfrewshire have asked for help to trace her missing trousers.

The 27-year-old was attacked by a man on a path near Wallace Primary School, Elderslie, at about 20:00 on Monday.

Police have urged people to check gardens and bins for discarded clothes.

The suspect was white, aged between 35 and 50, with dark hair, receding on top, and of medium to stocky build He was clean shaven and wearing dark trousers and a light T-shirt.

The woman had been walking on the pathway between Byres Road and Glenmalloch Place in Elderslie when she was struck by the man, causing her to fall over. He then raped her.

Image caption The lane near the school was cordoned off

Det Insp Louise Harvie, of Police Scotland, said: "As part of this ongoing investigation, officers have carried out a full search of the area.

"As a result of these inquiries, it has been established that the woman's trousers are missing.

"Officers are, therefore, asking local residents in that area to check their gardens and bins for any item of discarded clothing which they don't recognise as belonging to them.

"Officers have been carrying out extensive inquiries in the local area including door-to-door inquiries and are reviewing CCTV footage from the surrounding areas."

She added: "The man responsible must be traced and I would re-appeal to anyone with information that may assist this ongoing inquiry."