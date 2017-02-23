Woman dies after being hit by car in Bargeddie

A woman has died after being struck by a car in Bargeddie, North Lanarkshire.

The incident, involving a red Toyota Aygo, happened on the A89 Coatbridge Road at about 08:30.

The woman was taken by ambulance to Monklands Hospital where she died. The female driver of the car was uninjured.

The road was closed while crash scene investigators carried out inquiries. Police have appealed for anyone with information about the incident to contact them.