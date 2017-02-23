New Clyde bridge plans to link Govan and Partick

Image copyright Google Image caption The bridge could cross from Water Row in Govan to either the Glasgow Harbour East site or a location beside the Riverside Museum

A new pedestrian and cycle bridge, which would cross the Clyde to connect Govan and Partick, is being planned.

Glasgow City Council has appointed CH2M Hill to design the bridge, with construction work planned for 2019.

A study will look at the feasibility for a crossing from Water Row in Govan to either Glasgow Harbour East or a location beside the Riverside Museum.

It is expected to cost about £10m and would be funded through the £1.13bn Glasgow region City Deal.

The bridge would open to ensure that vessels such as the Waverley were still be able to berth up-stream.

Image copyright Glasgow City Council Image caption An artist's impression of how a bridge in the area could look

It is hoped the bridge will help the regeneration of Govan by creating a link to Glasgow University to the north, the QEUH campus to the west and Pacific Quay to the east.

Council leader Frank McAveety said: "Govan and Partick shared a connection for centuries, and with so much regeneration happening in both communities, the time has come for this bridge to further strengthen their development."

For at least 2,000 years, the area had importance as a location where it was once possible to ford the Clyde.

The social and economic connection was later maintained through cross-river ferries.

The historic Govan ferry was closed to passengers in the mid-1960s.

CH2M Hill (formerly Halcrow) has previously delivered a number of bridges across the River Clyde, including the Clyde Arc, the Dalmarnock Smart Bridge and the Tradeston Bridge.