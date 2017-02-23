Paolo Nutini arrested over 'traffic offences'

Image copyright PA

Singer Paolo Nutini has been arrested over alleged traffic offences.

The 30-year-old - whose third album Caustic Love topped the charts in 2014 - was arrested in his home town of Paisley, Renfrewshire, on Tuesday.

Police Scotland said: "We can confirm that a 30-year-old man was arrested in Paisley on 21 February in connection with alleged road traffic offences."

Nutini was released on an undertaking to appear at Paisley Sheriff Court at a later date.