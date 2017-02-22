Glasgow rail delays over 'abusive' passenger

Image copyright Getty Images

An "abusive passenger" has caused widespread disruption to rail services in the Glasgow area, ScotRail has said.

The passenger was on board the 17:00 Anderston to Carstairs train, but the service was terminated at Rutherglen because of the incident.

ScotRail said all trains through Rutherglen could be delayed or cancelled.

British Transport Police said it was called to the station at about 17:30 over reports of an "abusive male".

A spokesman for the force said the man had reportedly been aggressive to rail staff.

Services to Dalmuir, Milngavie, Cumbernauld, Motherwell, Larkhall, Anderston, Carstairs, Glasgow Central, Lanark and Edinburgh via Shotts could be affected by the incident.

A ScotRail Alliance spokesman said: "We do not tolerate abusive or anti-social behaviour of any kind on our trains. We will work with the British Transport Police to assist them in bringing the individual involved to justice.

"Customers delayed by 30 minutes or more as a result of this incident are reminded to keep hold of their tickets to claim compensation through our Delay Repay Guarantee."