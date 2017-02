Image caption The lane near the school has been cordoned off

Police in Renfrewshire are investigating after a 27-year-old woman was raped on a pathway near a primary school.

An area behind the Wallace School in the village of Elderslie has been cordoned off.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said officers were called to the scene on Monday after a report of a serious sexual assault.

She added: "Inquiries are continuing."