Glasgow cemetery death: 'Little force' enough to topple headstone

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Ciaran Williamson died in May 2015

A fatal accident inquiry has heard that "very little force" would have been enough to topple a gravestone that killed a boy in a Glasgow cemetery.

Ciaran Williamson, eight, died in hospital after the incident in Craigton Cemetery, in Cardonald, on 26 May 2015.

Expert stonemason Peter Hayman inspected the site afterwards and said that if he had examined the gravestone beforehand he would have fenced it off.

The inquiry, at Glasgow Sheriff Court, continues.

Mr Hayman was giving evidence for a second day at the inquiry, which aims to establish if there were any reasonable precautions that could have prevented the tragedy.

It will also consider if there were any defects in the system of work that caused or contributed to Ciaran's death.

Mr Hayman's report noted that the 1920s headstone would have required "very little force to tip the balance".

'Definite hazard'

He said a nearby tree's roots forced the memorial to lean forward but concluded "if left without any remedial action it would have eventually failed at some point".

He said the angle of lean on the stone was between eight and eight and a half degrees.

Dorothy Bain QC - representing Ciaran's mother Stephanie Griffin - asked Mr Hayman if he had visited before the incident, what risk he thought the stone would present.

The witness said that if it was leaning at the angle it was recorded at it "would be a definite hazard and danger".

Image copyright Google Image caption Stonemason Peter Hayman said he would have fenced the gravestone off because it was unstable

He told the hearing that he would still assess the particular stone as a potential danger if the angle of lean was about six degrees.

Miss Bain asked what he meant by "very little force" and he said "Perhaps even a strong gust of wind."

He added: "Ground heave, frost and thaw actions."

She asked: "If you had been asked to inspect the Ross memorial before the failure, would you have passed it as safe?" Mr Hayman said "No."

Miss Bain asked: "Would would you have done?" He replied: "I would have immediately fenced it off."

Mr Hayman said he was disappointed at the condition of some of the headstones at Craigton Cemetery.

It was heard that he had contacted the council to suggest an inspection and maintenance programme.

Under cross-examination by Mark Stewart QC, representing Glasgow City Council, Mr Hayman was asked whether he meant that the headstone was "so perilously balanced a gust of wind would knock it over?" He replied that he did not.

The inquiry before sheriff Linda Ruxton continues.