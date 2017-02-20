Glasgow grave death probe hears from stonemason

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Ciaran Williamson died in May 2015

A stonemason has said the foundations of a 1920s gravestone which fell over, killing an eight-year-old boy, would not be acceptable by today's standards.

Peter Hayman told a fatal accident inquiry the headstone at Craigton Cemetery was made with a limited mortar bed and without dowels for stability.

However, he said this was not why it had toppled over, but instead tree roots had caused the headstone to lean.

Ciaran Williamson, eight, was killed by the falling gravestone on 26 May 2015.

Expert stonemason Mr Hayman was called in to inspect the site after the incident.

The inquiry, at Glasgow Sheriff Court, aims to establish if there were any reasonable precautions that could have prevented the tragedy.

It also aims establish if there were any defects in the system of work which caused or contributed to Ciaran's death.

Giving evidence, Mr Hayman said the granite headstone was built in the 1920s and its foundations did not meet modern safety requirements.

But he said the stone had to be upright to remain stable and had been forced to lean forward by the roots of a nearby tree.

The inquiry heard the gravestone was constructed using a "very limited mortar bed" and no dowels were used to hold the pieces of the structure together.

The inquiry before sheriff Linda Ruxton continues.