Toddler among four hurt in two-car crash near Strathaven

Four people, including a toddler, were injured following a two-car crash near Strathaven in South Lanarkshire.

The incident, involving a Seat Leon and Dacia Logan, happened on the A71 at Drumclog at about 08:50 on Sunday.

The 46-year-old female Seat driver is in a stable condition in hospital.

Her passengers, a 50-year-old man and a two-year-old boy, were also taken to hospital and later released. The Dacia driver was also released after treatment in hospital.

The Seat driver and passengers were taken to Wishaw General Hospital while the Dacia driver was taken to Crosshouse Hospital.

PC David Foster urged anyone who saw the crash to contact police.

"It is important that we speak to anyone who witnessed the crash to establish the full circumstances of what happened," he said.