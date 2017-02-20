Rush-hour drivers 'avoid M8 roadworks'

Traffic has "moved well" during the first rush hour through roadworks on the M8/A8 in North Lanarkshire, according to Transport Scotland.

Work to complete the "missing link" on the approach to the Baillieston Interchange began on Friday evening.

Drivers have been warned to expect major delays in the area - which lies about eight miles east of Glasgow city centre - over the next 10 weeks.

The transport body thanked those drivers who had avoided the area.

A spokesman said: "Traffic has moved well through the diversion routes.

"Transport Scotland thank drivers for taking heed of the communications messaging to avoid the Baillieston area and use alternative modes of transport where possible."

Image copyright Transport Scotland

He said the effect of the diversion would continue to be monitored by Traffic Scotland's national control centre‎.

Significant disruption is expected on the approach to Junction 8 Baillieston interchange from the M8/A8 east and westbound and the M73 north and southbound.

Transport Scotland said the following local roads were also affected:

A89 Coatbridge Road closed westbound from roundabout with A752

A752 Langmuir Road

A8 Glasgow and Edinburgh roads on approach to Swinton Roundabout

The work is part of the wider M8/M73/M74 improvements project.