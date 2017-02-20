Man, 57, arrested over death in Castlemilk, Glasgow

Image caption John Cameron was found dead at a house in Castlemilk, Glasgow

A 57-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a man at a house in Glasgow.

John Cameron, 46, was found dead at a property in Stonebank Grove, in the Castlemilk area of Glasgow, at about 14:15 on Friday.

It is thought there was a disturbance at the address the night before Mr Cameron was found.

The arrested man is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court later.