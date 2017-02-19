Two women arrested over stabbing at Glasgow flat

Two women have been arrested after a third woman was stabbed at a flat in Glasgow.

Police were called to reports of a disturbance at the property in Great Western Road at about 12:00 on Friday.

A 58-year-old woman was found with stab wounds and taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where her condition was described as stable.

Two women, aged 32 and 41, were arrested and detained in police custody in connection with the incident.

They were expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.