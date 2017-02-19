Police name victim of 'brutal' Castlemilk murder

A murder victim subjected to a "brutal attack" in his home in Glasgow has been named by police.

The body of John Cameron, 46, was found by a friend at the house in the Castlemilk area of the city at about 14:15 on Friday.

Police Scotland said a post-mortem examination would take place but the death was being treated as murder.

Relatives have been informed. Detectives are understood to be following a "definite line of inquiry".

Officers have been speaking to local residents and examining CCTV footage near the house in Stonebank Grove.

On Saturday, detectives said there may have been a disturbance at the house on Thursday night.

Det Ch Insp Paul Livingstone, from the Major Investigation Teams, said: "A man has died following a brutal and violent attack within his own home and it is absolutely imperative that we trace whoever is responsible as soon as possible.

"From our inquiries so far, we understand that there may have been a disturbance within the property the previous night and I would appeal to anyone with information to come forward."